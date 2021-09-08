Don't Panic, but Someone Just Paid $56,000 for a 1987 Chevy Camaro

Sales for the new Chevrolet Camaro may be in, as my colleague recently put it, a "death spiral" but demand for clean IROCs from the '80s appears to be strong. If you need proof, just look at this 1987 Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000. For perspective, that's more than what you'd pay for a brand new, loaded-up Camaro 2SS and just eight grand shy of a base ZL1. But look a little closer—and think a little bigger—and the idea that a 34-year-old Camaro can be worth that much is saner than it seems.

Under the hood, the IROC-Z is powered by a 5.7-liter L98 V8 making 225 horsepower, which may be laughably quaint by modern metrics but, um... still isn't amazing by late '80s standards especially when you remember the E30 BMW M3 made similar hp with just four cylinders while Ford's Taurus SHO that came on the scene two years later did pretty much the same with a 3.0-liter V6. That said, no one dropping $56,000 on a collector-grade '80s American muscle car in 2021 is likely doing so because it's a good performance value.

No, you drop that sort of money on an old Chevy because it's an immaculate time capsule, a perfectly preserved copy of the car you wanted when you were a teenager but couldn't afford at the time. And the buyer of this particular IROC will definitely get that. Probably. You see, even though this Camaro definitely looks pretty clean in the pictures and only shows 2,000 miles on its odometer (only 80 of those of which were added by the current owner since 2016), the listing is upfront about the fact that "The Carfax report notes a potential odometer rollover in 2003." So take that (and the low, low odometer reading) for what it's worth.