$55M Florida Mansion ‘Casa Maranello’ Is the Final Boss of Ferrari Merch

It’s not unusual to spot a supercar or two parked in or near a mansion, or used as eye candy on high-end real estate listings. After all, most millionaires share similar tastes when it comes to rides, and selling agents know that. However, a Florida property called Casa Maranello took that concept to the next level, not just using supercars as props, but embracing the Ferrari brand in several areas of the 21,000-square-foot property—which just sold for an eye-watering $55 million.

Built by developer Aldo Stark, the mansion features a living room with a direct view of the 12-car garage and a fountain with a steel statue of the famous Prancing Horse at the entrance to the property. Walk inside and you find yourself in a car lover’s paradise. The garage, which is referred to as an “auto gallery,” is separated from the huge living room by sliding smoked-glass panels and illuminated by chandeliers that each look like they’re more expensive than the average new car. The photos show a row of new and recent Ferrari models, including an SF90, and what we’re assuming is a real F1 car.

The rest of the house is lavish, to put it mildly, but not every room is in-your-face cars. Sure, the ad shows a classic 250 Testa Rossa casually parked in the living room, but The Wall Street Journal notes that it wasn’t included in the sale. That means it’s easy to turn Casa Maranello into Casa Whatever Car-Brand You’re Into. Replace the fountain’s Prancing Horse with a three-pointed star and you’ve just created Casa Stuttgart. Put a big, rusty “Y” in the middle of the fountain and you’re the new owner of Casa Yugo. Or, keep the horse but fill the garage with Lamborghinis.

“This ultra-luxury Italian contemporary residence is situated in the exclusive Stone Creek Ranch of Delray Beach, Florida, and is a true paradise for Ferrari enthusiasts,” reads the listing. “Inspired by the elegance and thrill of a Ferrari road trip through the breathtaking landscapes of Italy and Switzerland, this home embodies the excitement of navigating the iconic Goldfinger route.

“Every aspect of its design captures an atmosphere of adventure, exclusivity, and timeless luxury. Guided by the spirit of Enzo Ferrari’s words, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

On a secondary level, nothing tells your guests “I’ve got it made” like using a vintage Ferrari Grand Prix car to decorate your living room. It’s a car that’s difficult to put a value on, but RM Sotheby’s sold one for a mansion-like €9 million (around $9.2 million at the current conversion rate) in 2009 and prices haven’t gone down since. There are quite a few replicas out floating around, however, including some that are pretty convincing.

While the new owners are car enthusiasts, and we’re betting that the auto gallery will be quickly filled with high-dollar vehicles, the Ferrari link likely wasn’t the main selling point. There are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, TVs the size of a compact crossover, a Bulgari-inspired spa, and a 30-foot-long bar. We can’t imagine what it’d cost to cool the place, or how long it would take to find your cat. Outside, the 2.5-acre plot has a soccer field, a basketball court, and lake access. The property is located in a gated community in Delray Beach, not far from Fort Lauderdale.

The new owners didn’t get the 250 Testa Rossa but they received a house with a fully-stocked bar. That’s not a terrible consolation prize.

