Mother of All Markups: Ferrari F80 Already Has $2.5M Markup

Limited to 799 units, the Ferrari F80 is priced at $3.9 million, but you need more than a fat wallet to buy one. Securing a build slot requires being on excellent terms with the company and its dealers. Alternatively, you could order one from this outfit in Germany, but you’re going to need to eat one heck of a markup to secure it.

Spotted by enthusiast website The Supercar Blog, the ad is posted on a popular German classifieds site called Mobile. The seller, an investment firm named KB Lease Invest based in the outskirts of Munich, didn’t bother providing a great deal of details. The car is labeled as a Ferrari “other” (Mobile hasn’t added the F80 to its system) and the title promises a delivery date of late 2025 without giving more specific information.

The description won’t raise any eyebrows, it’s a generic overview of the F80, but the price will: €5.9 million, which represents roughly $6.3 million at the current conversion rate.

A few other sites are reporting that the €5.9 million purchase would only secure you a build slot, but we emailed the dealer and they were quick to confirm that the almost-six-million-euro spend does in fact include a car. So don’t worry, the markup is a modest $2.5 million.

Ferrari hasn’t commented on the ad, though I’d bet the cost of the cheapest F80 option that it set off a five-alarm panic in Maranello. And yet, it’s far from the only build slot you can buy on Mobile: a separate dealer is trying to find a buyer for a 12Cilindri build slot priced at €472,311 (about $511,000). Oddly, there’s another dealer also located in the Munich area selling a 12Cilindri build slot with an alleged early-2025 delivery date for €699,000 (roughly $646,000). If you’d rather buy a 12Cilindri Spider, you can buy a spot in line for €1 million (approximately $1.08 million).

