Ferrari Will Reveal Something Big Tomorrow, And It Looks Like a LaFerrari Successor

This morning, Ferrari teased something big. In a 10-second video posted to X, Ferrari showed off a supercar under a red sheet, along with a reveal date of October 17 at 8 a.m. Eastern. As many have speculated, it appears to point to the unveiling of the long-awaited successor to the LaFerrari.

Of course, Ferrari hasn’t explicitly said what this car is going to be. However, back in June, a few very special Ferrari customers were given a sneak preview of Maranello’s upcoming project, and they hinted that it’s packing technology from the two-time Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P. That prototype race car uses a 3.0-liter, 571-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 with a 268-hp electric motor on the front axle. There have been rumblings that Ferrari could add two more motors to the powertrain, but regardless, Maranello is free to go well beyond the limitations stipulated by Le Mans Hypercar-class regulations.

Another possible hint that we’re looking at the next Ferrari flagship under that red fabric is that it’s been shared by the Ferrari Hypercar Le Mans team account.

Ferrari’s teaser simply pans around the cloaked vehicle from overhead in a dimly-lit garage, before flashing the date of its debut. The silhouette beneath the red sheet echoes the stylized sketch of the car teased in Ferrari’s secret meeting. At the very least, it seems to have a massive rear wing, narrow cockpit, and some pointy front fenders. Just from its size and overall shape, it looks like a LaFerrari with more prominent aero.

Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari—Enzo’s son—told Top Gear back in June that a LaFerrari successor was on the way. “Every ten years, we have one,” he said. Since the LaFerrari launched in 2013, the brand is overdue for a replacement.

There had been a bit of confusion earlier in the morning, as Ferrari initially published its teaser with an erroneous time of “14:00 p.m. CEST.” The announcement was briefly deleted, before reappearing with a proper 2 p.m. CEST time.

In any case, Maranello’s new halo car appears to be landing just in time to take on the newly revealed McLaren W1. Unless Porsche is ready to surprise us all with an announcement of a new hybrid flagship of its own, we aren’t likely to see a rematch of the early-2010s holy trinity of hypercars. Prove us wrong, Stuttgart.

