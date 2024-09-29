This Honda Element for Sale Comes With Its Own Honda Element Trailer

The late, great Honda Element is missed, but not because it was particularly exciting. I don’t believe performance was ever part of the marketing. No, the Element was endearing because of its funkiness (Was it a van? An SUV? A surf wagon?) and its function (Suicide rear doors! Dog Car of the Year award! Ability to befriend with pinchy crabs?). Now, if one über-practical Element weren’t enough, how about a two-fer, but the second one is converted into a towable camper?

In our latest quirky Facebook Marketplace find, we head to Georgetown, Texas, a city about 30 miles north of Austin. What’s for sale? A 2004 Honda Element plus a custom camping trailer that just so happens to be crafted out of, um, another Element. It’s visually perplexing, like watching a horror film about car centipedes. But, dammit, if it ain’t practical.

Facebook / Russ Rutledge

The seller provides sparse details on the towing Element. Just that the vehicle is “reliable, versatile, and in great condition.” Ah, spoken like a true fanboy. The specs we do have are that it’s an Element EX equipped with a four-speed automatic. The standard engine for that model year was a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produced 160 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. The mileage is listed at 251,431 miles, which, after 20 years, comes out to less than the average annual mileage rate.

Now, the trailer Element has been carved out to the A-pillar. There is no engine or front wheels, and its new face has been fabricated smooth. Is it stunning? Perhaps startling is more accurate but, ooh, the interior is a surprise.

The custom-built trailer is fully equipped with a flat-screen TV, a refrigerator, an electric fireplace, a built-in table, and bucket seats. In the cargo area is a sink and an overhead light. The tailgate features a cooktop and built-in storage drawer. A bar table setup and matching folding bar stools are also included.

Both can be yours for $8,500! Because you can’t buy just the faceless Element. Nope, the seller specifically notes: “This is a package deal. The trailer is not for sale separately.” Noted! And if you’re wondering, the seller is not the builder. That looks to be @wthisthat_xb on Instagram, née @wthelement, who has done a similar trailer conversion with a Scion xB.

