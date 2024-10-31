Hyundai Initium SUV Teases Design Turn Toward Aztek Vibes

Hyundai’s Ioniq EVs are often noticed on the road for their futuristic looks, but the automaker says it’s this new concept, called the Initium, that truly represents its design trajectory. A production derivative of it is due to release in the first half of next year, and in time, all of the company’s models will borrow cues from what we see here.

Visually, there’s a lot going on, and Hyundai has a name for it: “Art of Steel.” This is the design language that will shape future additions to the brand’s portfolio, regardless of what they’re powered by. That’s important because the Initium happens to be a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), and will likely replace the Nexo in the brand’s lineup.

“Art of Steel” is not a huge departure, aesthetically; It still relies on square-shaped lighting elements coined by the Ioniq 5, while the sides are dominated by character lines that reduce visual mass. It’s certainly not boring, and the Initium is arguably a lot more interesting to look at than the forgettable Nexo.

The black plastic trim and roof rack add rugged touches to the overall design, though the low-profile tires tell a totally different story. Dare I say there’s a small serving of Pontiac Aztek in the triangular rear quarter glass, as well as the grooves just above the sills. Hyundai hasn’t published interior pictures but promises that its latest concept offers “an impressive level of interior space” with reclining rear seatbacks.

Hyundai is one of the few carmakers that argues the future isn’t purely electric. It’s invested a substantial amount of resources into hydrogen tech, and the Initium is touted as a showcase of all the progress it’s made on that front. Still, powertrain details are vague at best. We’re told the concept employs a 201-horsepower electric motor and a higher-capacity battery pack than the Nexo, which put 161 hp under the driver’s right foot and lugged around a 40-kilowatt-hour battery. Hyundai predicts that the new crossover will offer about 400 miles of range when fitted with 18-inch wheels, and it notes that the drivetrain can power household appliances if needed.

One of the biggest roadblocks that hydrogen-powered cars need to clear before they can merge into the mainstream is the lack of a charging infrastructure. We’re not even talking about rural America; you won’t find a public hydrogen refueling station in or anywhere near major cities like Denver, Atlanta, or Austin. If you live in Chicago, the closest public hydrogen refueling point is in Quebec. Not a lot has changed since the Nexo went on sale in 2018, but Hyundai nonetheless fitted the Initium with an FCEV-specific route planner that helps drivers find places to refuel.

Hyundai’s Initium concept will make its public debut at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, and the showroom-bound model that it previews is due out in the first half of next year. It will be interesting to see if adding off-road chops (or, at least, outdoorsy styling) to a hydrogen vehicle will boost sales in any meaningful way. The model’s positioning hasn’t been confirmed, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the production version of the Initium consigns the Nexo to history.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com