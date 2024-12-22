The Lamborghini Snowboard Is a Wacky but Cool-Looking Collab

If you’re not the fastest on the snowy slopes, maybe it’s not you. Maybe it really is your equipment. After all, Lemons racers excluded, who’s gonna bring a non-race car to track day? Come on now. You need a fast machine if you want to go fast. And just in time for winter, Lamborghini has a new board option for you snow surfers.

In a collaborative effort with CAPiTA Snowboards and Union Binding Company, Lambo has unveiled a limited-edition snowboard and binding set that is as sleek as its sports cars. Available globally, only 200 will be produced and retail for $1,999.90. Such is the high-end price you pay for a winter weather competitor.

The ultra-lightweight, high-performance CAPiTA Warpspeed snowboard was apparently produced using 100 percent clean energy. Using a Pure Megacarbon layup instead of traditional fiberglass around its wood core keeps the board light and strong but also responsive. The CAPiTA-Lambo snowboard is suited for all-mountain riding thanks to a board flex rating of 6.5 (out of 10).

The Warpspeed board’s nose and tail mirror the styling of Lamborghini vehicles and is coated in an audacious purple just to make sure there’s no chance of missing it. A Lamborghini “Raging Bull” logo appears on the board’s tip, while “Automobili Lamborghini” is emblazoned on the all-black underside. The snowboard is available in lengths 154 cm, 157 cm, and 160 cm.

Union Binding Company is known for its durability, and its Union Falcor bindings found on the Lamborghini snowboard are no exception. Featuring an industry-first forged carbon highback for added heel side board control and stability, the Union Falcor is available in men’s sizes medium and large, and weighs just 855 grams. According to the spec sheet, the performance-minded bindings provide superb all-around snowboarding functionality, offering stiff control needed for high-speed freeriding but also flexibility for easy groomed runs.

Already sold out online, the Lamborghini snowboard and bindings are popping up on reseller sites like eBay, though not necessarily offered as a set. Those interested can also give authorized brick-and-mortar retailers a try.

Seen any other good sports equipment/car company collaborations? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.