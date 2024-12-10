The World’s Largest Ford Mustang Is Actually a Ram Truck Underneath, And Then Some

What do you get the Sheikh who has everything? If you answered “more everything,” it would appear you are correct. And you’d even get bonus points for managing to include all of that everything in a single package, because that’s exactly what you’re looking at. Let’s face it, there’s no coherent way to describe the “Rammus.” Your coffee is working, we promise; this Zimmer-inspired, Mustang-bodied Ram pickup simply defies categorization.

The Rammus has actually existed for some time—renderings of it were on Carscoops back in 2017. It was commissioned by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan and designed by Hussain Albagali years ago, then built in about seven months. If you look at Albagali’s portfolio of other car customization concepts, you’ll see that this is very much on-theme for him. It popped up on our radar today after automotive photographer Larry Chen shared a picture of it still going strong.

Few automotive accessories make a statement quite like fender-mounted spare tires. If they were the extent of Rammus’s eccentricities, they’d be impressive in their own right. But no, this build somehow gets even weirder from there. What you’re looking at is the result of grafting a 2015 Ford Mustang convertible’s body to the frame of a Ram pickup. Under the hood, you’ll find a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, along with a whole lot of empty space. Seems like you could easily fit another Hemi under there, and in this build, it might even make sense.

The interior is a mashup too. The bulk of the cabin is lifted directly from the Mustang, but the steering wheel and gear selector are both Ram. Various Mopar bits have been grafted into the Mustang’s center stack and console, including the radio (we hesitate to refer to that as an infotainment system), HVAC, headlight controls, gear selector, and ignition switch.

And those retractable poles mounted to the front fenders? Those are there to help the driver see the front corners of the car in tight maneuvers; without them, it’s impossible to tell where the car ends from the driver’s seat.

Typically, we see people trying to add pickup beds to cars that never had one to begin with. We’ll be the first to admit that the Rammus is firmly in “they never stopped to consider whether they should” territory, but we’re also pretty glad it worked out anyway. Practical or not, this thing is pretty badass.

