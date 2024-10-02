KW’s New Coilovers Give Vintage Supercars Modern Features

It isn’t every day that a new suspension kit is released for a 40-year-old car. However, KW has been expanding its V3 Classic coilover line for the past few years, and the Ferrari Testarossa is the latest car to benefit. And just like the KW setup recently launched for the Porsche Carrera GT, the Testarossa’s has three-way manual adjustability. However, unlike other coilover setups for the Testarossa, KW’s has a hydraulic front-axle lift system, giving the classic supercar something it never had before.

Before this new KW V3 Classic suspension, owners of old Ferraris had to enlist KW to build custom setups for their cars and have them installed at KW headquarters. Now, Testarossa owners can simply order this kit online, have it shipped to their house anywhere in the world, and get it fitted by their mechanic of choice.

KW

Interestingly, this setup has six adjustable coilovers, since the Testarossa has two shocks at each rear wheel. According to KW, the V3 Classic system improves straight-line stability, cornering precision, and even ride comfort. I’m inclined to believe it, as suspension technology has vastly improved since the 1980s. And customers now also have the benefit of being able to fine-tune the height, compression, and rebound. Three-way adjustability wasn’t available to road cars when the Testarossa was new, making this a drastic improvement for owners.

KW

However, I think the most important upgrade here is the front axle lift. If you’ve ever seen a Testarossa before, you know it doesn’t have the most driveway- or speedbump-friendly nose. Its incredibly low and long front end can make steep entrances a nightmare. However, the KW hydraulic front axle lift can raise the front suspension 45 millimeters at speeds under 40 mph, just like most modern supercars. Like having three-way adjustable dampers, front axle lifts weren’t available on road cars when the Testarossa was still on sale. So this feature alone makes the old Ferrari far more usable than ever before, which should entice owners to bring them out and drive them even more. That’s always a good thing, I think we can all agree.

