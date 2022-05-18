KW Launches V3 Coilover Suspension Kit for Hyundai’s i20 N

If Hyundai’s latest hot hatch, the i20 N, is sitting in your driveway and you’re thinking of making some upgrades, keep reading. Already the brand's best-selling product, KW’s V3 coilover suspension kit is now available for the i20 N. Instead of trying to squeeze out more of the car’s 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, focus on improving its road manners.

"Compared to many other suspensions in the aftermarket and tuning segment," writes KW brand manager Florian Johann, "our coilovers, with their adjustable multivalve technology, offer the best possible compromise between sporty handling and ride comfort."

Swap out the standard suspension for KW’s V3 kit, and you can independently adjust damping in the low-speed range of compression and rebound stages. There are 12 clicks of adjustability in the low-speed compression stage and 16 clicks in the low-speed rebound stage. "The stiffer the compression damping and rebound damping are set," writes Johann, "the more precise the steering response becomes, and the car body support is increased."

Multivalve technology is what differentiates the V3 kit from many competitors. The high-speed valves aren’t adjustable; they're activated by fast piston and rod movements. Johann explains: "At very high vertical wheel accelerations, the high-speed valves open in the KW V3, and the wheels can compress when driving over bridge cross joints or bumps."

Aesthetically, this kit will change your i20 N since it provides stepless lowering of 10 to 30 millimeters on both axles. Track fiends might want to hold off on purchasing this kit, however, as a track-focused KW V3 Clubsport coilover suspension kit will be released shortly.

