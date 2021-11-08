Hertz Still Fighting Customers Who Were Wrongly Arrested for ‘Stealing’ Rental Cars

ABC interviewed two claimants, James Tolen and fiancé Krystal Carter, who were stopped by police in a rented Hertz truck early last winter. The way they tell it, they were heading home around 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 when police pulled them over and ordered Tolen to vacate the truck, lift his shirt, and back up toward them. Tolen recalls seeing the officers' guns pointed at him before he was handcuffed and told he was driving a stolen vehicle. After imploring police to read his rental contract, which listed him as an authorized driver, he was released, and one of the officers called Hertz to tell them to fix the problem.

As it turned out, Hertz had reported the truck stolen three months prior and never retracted the report. It appears to be a recurring issue, one that Hertz apparently doesn't accept responsibility for. In 2020, The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted a Hertz spokesperson stating a similar case's theft report "was valid when it was made," offloading responsibility to follow up on the theft to local police.

"It's up to law enforcement to decide what to do with the case," added the Hertz spokesperson.