Cars Keep Crashing and Landing in a California Woman’s Backyard

Backyard-related worries normally include mowing and painting the deck. For one California woman, the main concern is not getting hit by a car.

Speaking to local news channel KABC, Alysha Wolfinbarger explained that four cars have veered off Kendall Drive in San Bernardino and crashed into her backyard since she moved into her house in 2014. “It’s a little scary, honestly. It’s not something people usually think about—having cars fly into your backyard,” she told the station. The last crash occurred earlier this year, right as Wolfinbarger was getting out of bed.

It looks like it’s quite a drop between the road and the yard. The sedan took part of the fence with it, narrowly missed a shed, and scattered parts everywhere. It had to be lifted out from the road above, and the injuries the driver sustained were serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.

Beyond the annoyance of having to replace a fence or a barbecue every time someone goes straight where the road doesn’t, Wolfinbarger is understandably worried about safety. She’s sometimes reluctant to let her five-year-old daughter play in the backyard out of fear that she’ll get hit by a car. And while she’s ended up with four cars in her backyard, a fifth crashed near her neighbor’s property, where young kids often play.

San Bernardino city officials claim they’re taking the matter seriously. They’ve put up “30 mph” signs and a solar-powered “your speed” sign to warn motorists that they’re going too fast. They’ve also installed rumble strips, and they’re looking into adding concrete barriers to protect homes. While that likely won’t solve the problem of drivers taking the curve too fast and crashing, it will hopefully keep them out of Wolfinbarger’s yard.

“We’re just tired of seeing cars in our backyard,” Wolfinbarger summed up.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com