Ford Expedition’s New Split Tailgate Has Some Neat Hidden Features

When the 2025 Lincoln Navigator debuted with its clever split tailgate, we wondered if it’d be a Lincoln exclusive or follow on a more affordable Ford. Well, good news: the 2025 Ford Expedition gets it too. It may not look or sound revolutionary on its surface, but there’s clever design at play here that opens up plenty of new possibilities for using Ford’s redesigned full-size SUV.

The 2025 Expedition’s tailgate is divided into two major components, which essentially combine the best parts of a liftgate and a pickup truck’s tailgate. With its open-on-approach feature (admittedly something I disliked in the 2025 Buick Enclave), anyone carrying a key fob who walks up to the rear of the vehicle will hear countdown beeps before both the top and bottom halves open on their own to accept a payload. Because the bottom half is rated for 500 pounds, that payload can be pretty big too.

2025 Ford Expedition tailgate and cargo area configurations. Ford

That weight rating also means it can be used as a bench for tailgate parties. There’s an available cargo manager that can be placed in multiple positions for various uses, starting with a vertical orientation for a bleacher-style seat back that lets you tailgate (in the good way) without disrespecting your spine. Positioned inward, it can serve as either an adjunct tonneau cover or a shelf for multilevel storage, while folding it out and extending its legs turns it into a workspace or serving table.

This flexibility is only amplified by power outlets that are just inside the tailgate, and multi-zone exterior lighting for all-hours activities. Ford says it’s a class-exclusive feature, though it’s hard to imagine it remaining so if buyers flock to it. That said, the Expedition’s main rival has always been the stalwart Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, and their followings can be hard to sway.

2025 Ford Expedition tailgate and cargo area configurations. Ford

