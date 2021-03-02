At Least 15 Dead After Ford Expedition Carrying 27 Passengers Collides with Semi Truck

At least 15 people are dead and several others are injured following a bizarre two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Expedition and a semi-truck in California. According to the LA Times and other sources, the collision occurred around 6:16 a.m. local time when the Expedition traveled "in the direct path" of a semi-truck carrying gravel. As a result, the vehicle sustained severe damage to the passenger side and triggered emergency response as a mass fatality incident.

WKMG News6 Click Orlando via YouTube

The accident occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 115 in Holtville, California, a rural community just 10 miles north of the California-Mexico border, surrounded by desert and farmland. It is reported that a total of 27 individuals were occupying the Expedition at the time of the accident. Despite being one of Ford's largest SUVs, the automaker only rated this generation's seating capacity at a maximum of nine passengers. It's not immediately clear why there was such a large number of individuals being transported in the vehicle at the same time. USA Today reports that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was on-scene to aide the Imperial County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol but were not involved in the incident.