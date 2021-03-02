At Least 15 Dead After Ford Expedition Carrying 27 Passengers Collides with Semi Truck
The SUV reportedly traveled "in the direct path" of a semi-truck carrying two trailers of gravel.
At least 15 people are dead and several others are injured following a bizarre two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Expedition and a semi-truck in California.
According to the LA Times and other sources, the collision occurred around 6:16 a.m. local time when the Expedition traveled "in the direct path" of a semi-truck carrying gravel. As a result, the vehicle sustained severe damage to the passenger side and triggered emergency response as a mass fatality incident.
The accident occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 115 in Holtville, California, a rural community just 10 miles north of the California-Mexico border, surrounded by desert and farmland.
It is reported that a total of 27 individuals were occupying the Expedition at the time of the accident. Despite being one of Ford's largest SUVs, the automaker only rated this generation's seating capacity at a maximum of nine passengers. It's not immediately clear why there was such a large number of individuals being transported in the vehicle at the same time.
USA Today reports that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was on-scene to aide the Imperial County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol but were not involved in the incident.
Authorities and hospital officials have confirmed that 14 individuals died at the scene of the crash, and one other upon arriving at the hospital for treatment. For comparison, a limo crash that killed 20 people in 2018 was the most deadly transportation accident to occur in nearly a decade, and this incident ranks similarly.
In a news conference, hospital staff confirmed that at least seven others were critically injured and transported, including four via medevac helicopter, to the El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. Two others were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in nearby Brawley, California.
"The patients are of course going through a little bit of a difficult time as you can imagine," said Dr. Adolphe Edward, CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center, in a recorded press statement. "This is a major accident. We are taking care of them in the emergency room department."
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
-
-
-
-
