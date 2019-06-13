Driver Fined $430 for Tossing Lit Cigarette Out of Car, 'Not Wanting His Car to Burn'

Drivers in Canada are back it at again with the weak, heat-related excuses. On the same week a Manitoba teenager told police he was driving over 100 miles per hour in his Camaro because he needed a washroom after eating "too many hot wings," a motorist in Saanich, British Columbia was fined for tossing a lit cigarette out of their car because he apparently "didn't want his car to burn."

According to Fox News, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak witnessed a driver throwing the used cigarette out in front of his patrol car on Highway 17 near Quadra St. at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, and handed out fine of around $430 ($575 CAD) for "dropping, releasing, or mishandling a burning substance" which is a violation of the Wildfire Act.