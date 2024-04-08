NASCAR Driver Who Threw Bumper at Car Gains New Sponsor That Sells Bumpers

Joey Gase is a NASCAR driver, but not just any NASCAR driver. On March 30 during the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond, Gase ripped the bumper off of his car after wrecking out of the race and threw it at a passing car. And now, Gase has been rewarded for that display of frustration with a new sponsorship. Wouldn't you guess, it's a bumper company.

While NASCAR administered a $5,000 fine after Gase hurled part of his car at Dawson Cram's Camaro two weeks back, Bumpers That Deliver saw it fit to toss some money his way in exchange for publicity. The company will get an advertising spot on the Joey Gase Racing No. 53 Ford Mustang going forward, and the partnership will be on full display during Michigan Speedway’s Cabo Wabo 250 in August. There, Bumpers That Deliver will be the car's primary sponsor.

"Joey Gase’s intense racing passion mirrors our dedication to delivering top-notch bumpers," the company said in an official statement. "His unique bumper delivery last week showcases why we’re thrilled to back Joey Gase Racing, the National Crime Prevention Council, and Donate Life. We are your go-to for premium replacement auto parts, offering convenience and quality directly to your doorstep."

Joey Gase Racing via Facebook

I actually had no idea there was an entire online marketplace specifically dedicated to selling different brands of car bumpers. In that sense, this partnership is already paying off. It'll be an even bigger win for the company once you buy that replacement bumper for your 2012 Chevy Cruze off 'em.

Gase is excited, as this new partnership will also shine a light on other initiatives he cares about, including Donate Life and the National Crime Prevention Council. The now-infamous bumper that Gase chucked at Richmond featured the NCPC's mascot, McGruff the Crime Dog, running a "Race Against Crime" ad. Presumably, none of those crimes involve hurling objects at motor vehicles.