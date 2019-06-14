Florida Man Sprays Mail Lady With Mace, Leads Cops on Highway Chase in Hijacked USPS Truck

Logically, if you commit a crime and need a clean getaway, you’d try and opt for something that’s at least fast or inconspicuous. However, one Florida man didn’t get either of those memos and was recently arrested for carjacking a United States Postal Service mail truck.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Department reports that 29-year-old Jesse Estep then led police on a highway chase. The mail courier driving that truck said Estep approached her when she was parked outside the Florida Health Care center located in that municipality. He then sprayed her with a can of mace and demanded the keys to the truck before taking off.

Police pursued the truck northbound on I-95 before he crashed around mile-marker 278.