Bertone’s Next Project Is a Modern Spin on a Quirky 1969 Concept

Italian design house Bertone took a trip to the heritage well to create its next project. Privately owned since 2022, the storied brand published a dark preview image last week that shows the outline of a wedge-shaped roadster. Couple that with a mention of a vehicle “first revealed in 1969” that won the Gran Turismo Award at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours, and there’s no doubt about it—Bertone is reimagining its Autobianchi A112 Runabout concept.

Most of the original design study’s key styling cues look like they’re accounted for in the teaser. Beyond a doorstop-like silhouette, the concept features pronounced wheel arches, wide wheels, and what we’re somewhat sure is a removable roof panel. It’s not merely a copy-paste job, however: The modern-day Runabout gains a much taller windshield than its predecessor and a smoother-looking roll bar without lights that poke out like eyes.

There’s no word on what powers the born-again Runabout, though we’re hoping it uses a mid-mounted, four-cylinder engine like the original. It’s not too far-fetched to speculate that Bertone bought an existing engine; its GB110 is powered by Lamborghini’s 5.2-liter V10, for example.

1969 Autobianchi A112 “Runabout” concept. Ronan Glon

Shown above, the Runabout concept made its debut at the 1969 Turin Auto Show. The late, great Marcello Gandini, the legendary designer of the Lamborghini Countach among many other beloved cars, drew inspiration from the world of speedboats to create what he imagined as a successor to the Fiat 850 Spider. The result was a two-seat roadster characterized by an angular design, a short windshield, and a Kamm tail. There was no shortage of oddities; you won’t find a speedometer, but Bertone was kind enough to put a compass on the dashboard. Power came from a Fiat 128-sourced four-cylinder engine linked to a manual transmission.

While the Runabout didn’t receive the proverbial green light for production, it influenced the X1/9 that launched in 1972 to replace the 850 Spider. It’s too early to tell if the second time will be the charm, as Bertone hasn’t announced what the future holds for the concept. If the roadster reaches production, we expect that it will land as a limited-edition model with a relatively high price tag and numerous customization options.

