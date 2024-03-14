What Are Your Favorite Marcello Gandini Car Designs? (Here’s the Big List)

Italian car designer Marcello Gandini passed away yesterday (March 13, 2024) at age 85. He leaves behind a mind-bogglingly deep catalog of contributions to automotive aesthetics. There's no more fitting discussion for today's question post than this: What are your favorite Marcello Gandini car designs?

I had to pluralize this prompt from "what's your favorite" to "favorites." While trying to expand my appreciation for Gandidi's work, I realized he touched far more car designs than even what I thought were the deep cuts.

For me, the Lamborghini Diablo is a total basic-boy choice but I can't deny it's one of my faves. That was truly the supercar of my childhood and I will always love looking at those cars. But among the slightly lesser-known items, I think I have to call out the Alfa Romeo Navajo—a truly bonkers-looking space car that looks right out of the original Star Wars movie.

If you're looking for a quick but neat contextualization of Gandini's big designs, this video from LA's Petersen Museum is a nice little piece:

Marcello Gandini’s Car Designs and Contributions

The most complete-looking list of Gandini's production and concept car designs was on Wikipedia. I augmented the editable encyclopedia's rundown and looked into the models that I hadn't heard of. But I still have a feeling I might be missing a few. Interestingly, his obituary in the Italian publication La Repubblica mentions he "collaborated as an independent designer with car manufacturers such as Renault, Nissan, Toyota [and] Subaru" (translated from Italian) but I couldn't readily find any other references to his work with those last two.

Not all cars on this list were the sole product of Gandini, of course. But here are the big ones he had his hands in. I strongly recommend you Google the ones you don't know about—they're all pretty wild.

Alfa Romeo Montreal

Alfa Romeo 33 Carabo

Alfa Romeo Navajo

Audi 50

Autobianchi A112, and Runabout

Bertone Pirana

Bugatti EB 110

BMW 5 Series (E12, first gen)

Citroën BX

Citroën GS Camargue

Cizeta-Moroder V16T

De Tomaso Biguà concept (which became the Qvale Mangusta)

De Tomaso Pantera SI

De Tomaso Pantera Prossima Generazione

Dino/Ferrari 308 GT4

Ferrari Rainbow

Fiat Dino Coupé

Fiat 132

Fiat X1/9

Iso Lele

Iso Grifo 90

Iso Grifo 96

Jaguar Ascot

Lamborghini Bravo

Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini P140

Lamborghini Diablo

Lamborghini P147 Acosta

Lamborghini Espada

Lamborghini Jarama

Lamborghini Miura

Lamborghini Urraco

Lamborghini Marzal

Lancia Stratos Zero

Lancia Stratos

Lancia Sibilo

Maserati Khamsin

Maserati Ghibli II

Maserati Quattroporte (II and IV generations)

Maserati Shamal

Maserati Chubasco

Maserati Biturbo variants

Nissan AP-X

NSU Trapeze

Perodua Kancil

Qvale Mangusta

Reliant FW11

Renault 5 Turbo

Renault 5 Supercinq

Renault Magnum

TaMo Racemo

Stola S81 Stratos

Stola S86 Diamante

Volkswagen Polo (Mk1, first gen)

Volvo Tundra