Functional Ferrari Engine Dyno Heads to Auction With a 4.0L V12 Attached

Anyone looking to put a six-figure piece of automotive art in their living space or workshop may want to take a look at the Ferrari engine dynamometer up for auction by RM Sotheby’s on March 1. Acquired directly from the Ferrari factory in Maranello, this piece of equipment was used on the factory floor, then by dealer Jacques Swaters’s Garage Francorchamps in 1953 until a pair of Texas collectors took possession in 2008.

The dyno actually functions as designed if you want to put it to work. It’s fitted with a 4.0-liter V12 from a Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 fitted with three Weber carburetors. What's more, it can work with any Ferrari V12 in case you feel like switching it out between your collector cars, should you be that fortunate.

RM Sotheby's

Measuring 126 inches (10.5 feet) long by 51 inches (4.25 feet) wide and 59 inches (nearly 5 feet) tall, the Ferrari dyno would be quite the conversation starter in your home. Certainly, it would be something that sets you apart from your neighbors. Owners who want to use it as built will appreciate that it’s said to “roar to life in an instant.” It features an engine-cooling side-mounted radiator and a set of headers and exhaust pipes for the full experience.

RM Sotheby's says this piece is possibly “one of the most significant pieces of Ferrari memorabilia to be offered in recent years.” It’s expected to sell for between $125,000 and $175,000, and we may not see this again for a long time if it goes to another private collection.