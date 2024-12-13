The Renault 5 Turbo Will Return as a 500-HP Production EV

The Renault R5 Turbo is back! Well, sort of. The new Turbo 3E is still a wild, rear-wheel-drive hot hatchback with way more personality than one could reasonably expect to fit into such a small package. What’s changed, then? Well, among other things, this one’s electric. It’s also built on a carbon superstructure to save weight, and packs a whopping 500 horsepower thanks to a dual (yes, dual) rear-motor setup. A rear-wheel-drive hot hatch that can do 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds? We’re listening. And yes—Renault says it’s destined for production.

The R5 Turbo “3E” (It’s the third car to bear the name; the “E” is for “Evolution”) will sit at the top of the new all-electric 5’s performance range, with the standard (and admittedly stylish) Renault 5 EV doing the bulk of the heavy lifting. We called the 5 a “production-ready concept” when it was first shown in 2021; sure enough, the real thing looks exactly like it. The standard Renault 5 EV slots beneath the compact Scenic E-Tech (also a hatchback) and the Megane E-Tech (nominally a compact crossover, but suspiciously hatch-like in proportions). As you can see below, the standard R5 embraces the bubbly city car aesthetic that defines many small European offerings, like the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500.

The R5 Turbo 3E, on the other hand, leans hard into aggression. From some angles, you need to look closely to see the cuddly little commuter hiding beneath this ripped exterior. The massive wide body fenders, rocker extensions, and air diverters at all four corners alone go a long way toward erasing much of the standard Renault 5’s cutesy curb appeal. It’s over the top in a very ’80s way, but still looks thoroughly modern.

Given that we’re dealing with an EV, you’d be forgiven for assuming that the giant air intakes on the rear flanks are merely for show. One of them will house a charging port for the R5 Turbo 3E; of the other three, we expect one will simply be blocked off, while the other two will likely channel air to the rear brakes and through the massive rear under-body diffuser. Sticking that much body work into the wind for no gain would be a particularly foolish extravagance in a car where every hit to the aero profile means losing precious range.

We have zero expectations for this car coming stateside, so don’t hold your breath, but we can at least cross our fingers that its influence will spawn more fun hot hatches.

