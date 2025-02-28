Shakira Fan Who Won Singer’s Lamborghini Says He Can’t Afford to Run It

Winning an exotic car is exciting until you realize what it costs to drive an exotic car. Michael Mejia won Shakira’s purple Lamborghini Urus late last year, but he’s selling the SUV because he claims that the $90,000 the singer also gave him to register, insure, and maintain it isn’t enough.

Mejia won the car in December 2024 by participating in a contest held by Shakira to promote a new song called “Soltera.” She wasn’t singing about the electric Subaru Solterra crossover; “Soltera” means “single woman” in Spanish, and Shakira wrote the song after splitting with former professional football player Gerard Piqué. To participate, fans had to film themselves dancing to the song and upload the video to social media.

Posting on Instagram in February 2025, Mejia said that winning Shakira’s Urus “changed his life.” It certainly got him a lot of attention. Beyond the social media hype that comes with driving a car that starred in a music video, this Urus is a real head-turner because it’s wrapped in purple and features a two-tone white and neon-green interior. But the costs of running the SUV daily added up quickly, according to People.

“So far, all the taxes for transferring the car, legal matters, and insurance for six months have been paid. And now, the federal taxes are due at the end of the year,” Mejia revealed on a Spanish-language program called El Gordo y La Flaca, translated via Google. All told, he said that adds up to about $95,000. He added that insurance costs over $2,000 a month, which he didn’t expect, and that he spends about $70 to fill up the tank every two days.

Fortunately for Mejia, selling a high-dollar SUV owned by a famous singer should be relatively easy. Someone has already offered him between $700,000 and $800,000, which is far above the fair market value of a three-year-old Urus; hell, you could buy three new examples of the Urus for that kind of money. Alternatively, some of the people he’s talked to about selling the car have suggested parting it out to make more money.

Whether the Urus is sold for parts (who needs a Lamborghini V8 for their Miata?) or whole, Mejia knows exactly what he wants to get out of it.

“I think it’s anyone’s dream to have their million. One million and one dollar; I’ll be happy,” he said.

