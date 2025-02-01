The ‘World’s Smallest Record Player’ Is a VW Bus That Plays Vinyls by Driving on Them 

Have you always been a fan of the Volkswagen bus but can’t afford the new ID.Buzz electric van or a classic Type 2 that goes for six figures at auction? Well, if you also happen to like records, you can own a self-driving VW bus “turntable” for as little as $79.99.

OK, it’s not a turntable per se. Instead, the palm-sized “Record Runner” is placed on top of the vinyl and plays the audio by driving right ’round the grooves. Yes, it’s as delightful to watch as you think it is.

Here’s a video of it in action:

Created by Sony in 1976, the Chorocco, as it was initially known, was a 111-gram (about 4-ounce) recreation of the VW Type 2. According to Record Runner Japan, the “world’s smallest record player” was later known by such names as Record Runner, Record Rider, Soundwagon, as well as Vinyl Killer because of its propensity to wear down records faster than a standard turntable.

The mini minivan was equipped with a motor to propel the vehicle around the record with a cartridge to stabilize the needle with the record grooves. The original version featured a side lever as the on-off switch and was capable of playing at speeds of 33-1/3, 45, and 78 rpm, as well as in reverse. Current manufacturer Stokyo has given the new Record Runner some refreshing updates.

Record Runner Japan

The on-off switch is now placed within the undercarriage along with the high-low speed selector. To minimize road wear, the Record Runner features suspended silicone wheels and a replaceable Audio-Technica cartridge. The mini-player is also equipped with a new speaker-amplifier audio system, volume control, and pitch adjustment. And, yup, the Record Runner is officially licensed by Volkswagen.

The driving time isn’t very long, though. Just 90 minutes via two AAA batteries, which aren’t included, of course. Also note that, unlike the original Record Runner, the new version can only play 33-1/3 rpm vinyls.

The Stokyo website lists only a Royal Blue version for $79.99, but the Record Runner Japan store lists multiple colors (including an Urban Outfitters-exclusive chrome model) priced at $99.99 with a Bluetooth-equipped variant for $129.99. Both sites, though, list their respective inventories as currently sold out.

Or you can try your luck at a local music store. Sigh. There’s always a wait for the cool stuff, isn’t there?