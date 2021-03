Lexus has a history of applying weird mods nobody asked for to its IS sedan for internet clout. And no, I'm not talking about the V8 in the upcoming IS 500 that surely everybody asked for and should be cherished until the end of time. I'm talking about the Twitch chat-spec IS that features a gaming PC in the trunk, neon lights in the interior, and a curved monitor in the passenger area. I'm talking about the Sriracha IS that came out in 2016 rocking a Sriracha bottle color scheme—hot sauce red paint with bottle cap green accents.

Well, say hello to Lexus' newest unnecessary concept creation: the IS Wax Edition, a matte black 2021 model that happens to have a damn record player in the glovebox.