Lexus Let the Twitch Community Mod an IS and the Result Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Not to throw down a hot take, but cars are a mode of transport. We love them—and we've become structurally reliant on them—but their fundamental purpose is to be a thing you get into to go somewhere. Even if you're driving for the sheer pleasure of it, the idea of the journey is what's supposed to be the pleasure. Which is maybe why I'm so uncomfortable with tricking them out as the ultimate content creator den or gaming station or whatever. A car is a car and it gives me the freedom to go anywhere else to do just that. Regardless, Lexus has collaborated with Twitch streamer Fuslie to have her chat vote on the ultimate gamer modifications to a car, from what the internal aesthetic should be to the setup of the gaming PC in the trunk and what sort of screen should completely obscure the windshield from the passenger seat for the optimum gaming experience. Naturally, they chose the IS sports sedan for this experience.

Lexus

More than 554,000 people watched the stream where they could vote on modifications, with Fuslie's chat picking an espionage-inspired stealth-tech look wrap for the exterior of the car and a much more neon interior inspired by Tokyo and Japanese pop art. The ceiling of the car is tricked out with the same lights that adorn the background of all my friends' bedrooms these days and we're guessing it wouldn't be too hard to get a Rode mic on a boom arm fitted to the dash. Other elements chosen by Twitch were that the passenger side features a curved screen for maximum immersion into a game, lest you remember you are in a car, and a unique 3D printed control pad with a cyber theme if you get bored of using the obligatory light-up mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse.

Lexus

There's a custom gaming PC built into the trunk, with an MSI Gaming GeForce graphics card and an AMD CPU. And a smoke machine because why not. We could probably get quite lost in working out how much power would be needed through the gaming PC just to cool it. The final thing Twitch voted on was what fuel the car would take onboard. No, not petrol or diesel but which high-caffeine beverage would sit in the six cup-holders in the central console between driver and happily gaming passenger. 61% of voters chose coffee-based drinks rather than the more sickening end of energy goo. Because it's not like you can just put anything in the cup holders—it's a car, you can take it to a drive-through.

Lexus