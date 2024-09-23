You Can Snag a Free Bottle of Volkswagen’s Ketchup for a Limited Time

Did you know Volkswagen makes ketchup? I didn’t either. I was aware Volkswagen made sausages, as it’s a relatively well-known fact in the car enthusiast community that VW sells almost as many of its famous currywurst sausages as it does motor vehicles. However, VW also makes a condiment to go with it. For a very limited time, the automaker is bringing its Gewürz Ketchup to the United States.

If you’ve been to VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, you likely already know about the Gewürz Ketchup. Many North American enthusiasts will bring bottles of it back to the States as souvenirs, or gifts for fellow VW fans. However, there’s one American fan in particular who you can thank for VW finally importing its ketchup this side of the Atlantic: Jamie Orr.

Volkswagen

For VW’s 75th anniversary in America, the brand is spotlighting stories from fans, and Orr’s stood out to the Germans. A lifelong VW fan, Orr started his own car show in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to spotlight VWs and his unique builds. The trophies he would give out to the show’s various winners were bottles of VW’s Gewürz Ketchup in a glass cylinder, with a coil spring sitting on the bottleneck. Because of Orr’s story, even more American VW fans will be able to taste their favorite car brand’s ketchup.

Volkswagen is only offering its ketchup to America for a limited time, or while supplies last, but it hasn’t listed a time limit. So if you want it, you better put your order in now. It’s limited to one bottle per household and you’ll have to wait around two weeks for it to be delivered, as it’s making the trip from Germany. Fortunately, it doesn’t cost anything, as both the ketchup and the shipping are free. If you’d rather taste it before you order it, Volkswagen is bringing Gewürz Ketchup to the ChainFest food festival in Los Angeles on October 5.

Volkswagen won’t sell you a GTI with a manual, a regular Golf, or even an ID.4 in America at the moment. But, hey—at least it’ll give us ketchup.

