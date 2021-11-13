Minivans Get a Bad Rap

Three-row SUVs make up the hottest sector of the automotive market right now. And these large SUVs are family staples, many with USB and HDMI ports sprinkled throughout to keep device-happy kids (and adults, let's be real) from getting cranky, along with reclining seats, screens, and cargo room. Sounds a lot like a minivan, actually. So why are SUVs hot and minivans so often maligned?

Kristin Shaw

Minivans, unfortunately, carry a lamentable stigma for being uncool, unhip, and boring. I'm not sure when that transpired, but when I was a kid, I loved our vans with a capital L. We had a big converted Chevy van we took on road trips, complete with a couch that folded down flat in the back, and we had a Voyager that afforded us a panoramic view of the scenery as we whizzed by. One big misconception about minivans is that they don’t have enough power. Au contraire, my friends. Honda’s Odyssey sports a standard 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower under its sloped hood. With a similar 3.5-liter V6, Kia powers its Carnival with ten more horses, and the Chrysler Pacifica uses a 3.6-liter powerplant making 290 ponies. Toyota put a 245-hp 2.5-liter hybrid engine in the new Sienna, so it has slightly less power but potentially better fuel economy, depending on how you drive it.

Kristin Shaw

When it comes to towing, sure: SUVs have the edge. But with the amount of cargo space you get in a minivan, you may not need it. A Sienna, Odyssey, and Carnival tows 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, and a Pacifica 3,600 pounds. That’s enough for a small trailer plus a couple of snowmobiles or motorcyles if you are the type to mix your wild and mild sides. Some minivans are even available with AWD. Last summer, Chrysler lent me a Pacifica hybrid and I piloted it 1,300 miles from central Texas to northern Indiana in two days, and it was incredibly comfortable and practical. The seats were positioned properly for me and the upright position made it feel like I was driving a recliner, not a vehicle. At an average fuel economy of 30 miles per gallon (not counting the estimated 32 miles of electric-only range), I didn’t have to stop a lot, either.

Kristin Shaw