2021 Kia Sedona Minivan Morphs Into SUV-Wannabe 'Grand Utility Vehicle'

Everybody wants the rugged capability and ride height of an SUV, but not everyone can tolerate their so-so fuel economy and cramped third-row seats. On the other hand, everyone loves the practicality of a minivan, but driving one has become seriously uncool in recent years, especially with crossovers and SUVs of all sizes ruling the streets. Perhaps that's why the new Toyota Sienna and Venza have a little more SUV flair to them, and in the not-too-distant future, so will the Kia Sedona "grand utility vehicle."

Revealed under the Carnival nameplate, by which the Sedona is known as around world, the next-gen Sedona's A-pillar has been moved rearward to lengthen and flatten the hood for more SUV-like proportions. Its wheelbase has been correspondingly lengthened to preserve interior space, which has always been one of the minivan's biggest advantages over other body styles. Despite applying the new "GUV" acronym to tempt buyers back into what's still the ultimate form of family vehicle, Kia doesn't kid itself about what the Sedona is at heart—it acknowledges that the Sedona is still a minivan.