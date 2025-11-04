Gymkhana’s 1978 Subaru Brat With 9,500-RPM Redline and Active Aero Is One Super Ute

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The legendary Ken Block was the driving force behind the internet-breaking Gymkhana YouTube videos, but a big chunk of the allure was undoubtedly due to the wild vehicles the Hoonigan team created for these. Despite the changing times, trends, and, of course, Block’s untimely passing, the team continues to work hard to develop cars capable of shredding mountains of tires. Say hello to the newest Gymkhana creation: the Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo.

As you may have guessed, the Brataroo started out in life as an honest-to-goodness 1978 Subaru BRAT. Y’know, that cute little ute that sold from the late ’70s to the mid ’90s across the globe, including the U.S. Not much is left of the stock vehicle, of course, because Hoonigan has turned it up to 12—as they always do. Oh, and by the way, BRAT isn’t a name, it’s an acronym for Bi-Drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter.

Andy Sapp

Under the hood, there’s a turbocharged 2.0-liter boxer engine built by the rally racing masters at Vermont SportsCar. It puts out 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque from the tiny but mighty four-cylinder engine, which can actually rev to a stratospheric 9,500 rpm. According to Hoonigan, it’s the highest-revving car ever built for the franchise. In order to put all that power down and shred rubber into oblivion, the BRAT employs a race-derived all-wheel-drive system and a six-speed sequential SADEV gearbox.

Like in previous builds, Active Aero makes an appearance to ensure the Brataro corners on a dime and remains stable at high speeds. Other adjustable and deployable wings and flaps help it stay balanced while flying through the air and increase its chances of having a safe landing after massive jumps.

Top: Matthew Stryker – Bottom: Andy Sapp

Then there’s the body, but what can I really say that’s worth reading? Just enjoy the few photos we’ve been given. For starters, the livery is fantastic, and just look at that massive rear wing attached to the tailgate. As the youths would say, “it’s sick.” Hoonigan claims the carbon fiber interior still resembles the original ’78 design, but no photos of it were provided.

Either way, we’ll find out in early December when the next episode of the Gymkhana series titled Aussie Shred premieres on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com