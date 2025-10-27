The Blob Is Dead: Electric Mercedes-Benz E-Class Actually Looks Like a Sedan in New Spy Shots

The insider hookup, in your inbox See future cars and secret prototypes with Spyglass, a new newsletter from The Drive Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Mercedes-Benz is moving somewhat rapidly (for this business, anyway) to erase the blobby EQ EV lineup from its design history. We’ve already seen several new models based on the company’s new multi-energy (ICE or electric) platform with a common exterior design, and while we don’t expect the internal combustion E-class to migrate just yet (it was overhauled just a few years ago), this new EV should arrive alongside a refreshed ICE model when it debuts for 2027.

While some variants of the new homogenized CLA are already hitting showrooms (with the new GLA not far behind), the traditional Mercedes sedans still need more time to bake. We’re already seen the electric C-Class testing in the wild; this is our first glimpse at its larger sibling.

The camouflage on these test vehicles is still fairly extensive, but we can get a pretty good sense of the sedan’s overall shape, which appears to bring a heavy dose of the current ICE vehicle along with some vague hints of modern Jaguar—no complaints on either front. The rear end of the disguised E also looks a bit like the old Mazda6 sedan. Clever taillight camo there, Mercedes.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

At least to my eye, this E prototype carries the traditional sedan shape a bit more elegantly than the electric C-Class prototypes we’ve seen thus far. The high brow and trunk lines found on the C are absent here, and for the best, and the sculpting on the flanks will help it look low and wide.

We should also be seeing test mules for the face-lifted gasoline model at some point. We can tell this isn’t it because all of the exhaust outlets have been covered with camouflage without the vinyl melting into a foul glob.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

