Here’s Our First Look at What May Be the Last Mercedes EQS SUV

Mercedes may have discontinued the EQ line, but several models are years from a full replacement.

By Byron Hurd

Published

2027 Mercedes-Benz SQS SUV Prototype Spy Photo
Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

As Mercedes-Benz phases in its new generation of multi-energy platforms, the dedicated EQ lineup will be headed out the door. The process has already begun with the new compact CLA, which shares the same body between its gasoline- and battery-powered variants, and that same fate will befall each model line in the company’s portfolio.

But until Mercedes is ready to launch a new flagship SUV, the EQS will continue to have a place in the company’s showrooms. Our spies caught this updated EQS SUV testing on public roads in Europe sporting camouflage over its front and rear bumpers. Even with the disguise, there’s no mistaking the company’s new three-pointed-star lighting signature—the same we’ve seen on the new C-Class and others.

It’s a limited update, certainly, but given that Mercedes has already effectively killed the EQ lineup off entirely, any sign of life is promising. Given the current economic climate, it’s possible that the revised EQS SUV won’t be sold here in the U.S. at all, with deliveries to U.S. dealers going on indefinite hiatus beginning in September.

You can browse the fully gallery of photos in the widget below.

