Mercedes Pauses US-Bound EQ Electric Car Production Indefinitely

It’s the end of the line for the EQ brand in America—at least for now. Mercedes-Benz will stop shipping its current generation of electric vehicles to U.S. dealers beginning in September, the German manufacturer told The Drive. Mercedes will continue to produce EQ variants for export to overseas markets here in the United States, but it has no current plans to revive sales in the immediate future.

“Dealers were informed we are putting on hold U.S. order banks for all variants of the EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, EQE Sedan and EQE SUV,” a company spokesperson confirmed. “Vehicles scheduled for production prior to September 1 will continue to be delivered.”

If there’s any good news here, it’s that Mercedes-Benz has no intention of shutting down production at the U.S. facilities where members of its EQ lineup are built. The company’s Tuscaloosa, Alabama, facility has been building the EQS SUV and EQE SUV alongside the GLE and GLS since 2022; both gasoline models will remain on sale.

“The Mercedes-Benz flexible production system can build electric, hybrid and combustion-engine cars on its assembly lines and we are therefore able to adapt our operations to shifts in market demand,” the spokesperson told us. “We continue to assemble all of our models for global markets.”

The EQS Sedan and EQE Sedan are both produced in Germany (Sindelfingen and Bremen, respectively), so the change in allocation won’t be felt in U.S. facilities.

This development also has no bearing on the company’s future electrification plans. The forthcoming all-electric CLA is still slated for introduction here next year, we’re told. Only the EQ lineup is impacted.

“The new all-electric CLA, arriving at U.S. dealerships later in 2025, is the first vehicle built on our new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA),” the spokesperson said. “As announced at IAA Mobility 2023, Mercedes-Benz will also introduce two SUVs based on this new architecture. Furthermore, the all-new electric GLC will be unveiled at Munich’s IAA motor show on September 7, 2025.”

In the meantime, those of you here in the States can say “so long” to some of the company’s most forgettable exterior designs. Help us, Mercedes Modular Architecture; you’re our only hope!