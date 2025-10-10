Long Overdue 2027 Audi SQ9 Spied With Mashup Design

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Somehow Audi still doesn’t have a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and BMW X7 competitor, but that changes next year.

The Audi Q9 three-row SUV will debut in 2026 and sit above the Q7 in the automaker’s lineup. Today, a hotter version of the Q9, which will be known as the 2027 Audi SQ9, was spotted testing on and around the Nurburgring in Germany.

The SQ9 will take the Q9 package and make it faster and more powerful. The SQ7 and SQ8‘s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is expected to sit under the hood. Output will be somewhere in the vicinity of 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission will handle shifting duties and a performance variant of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be standard.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The front end of the SQ9 will be a mashup of the latest Q3 and Q7 mixed in with a few elements from the current SQ7 and SQ8. The split headlight treatment is here in full force along with the egg crate grille inserts. What might be 22- or 23-inch multi-spoke wheels fill the wells and look large despite the SQ9’s size. The shoulder line and rear fender have a rounded shape that is more Mercedes-Benz GLS than Audi Q7.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The rear looks less divisive than the front with horizontal taillights similar to the Q7. Audi’s S-line features quad exhaust finishers and the SQ9 is no different. Like the Q7 and Q8, the SQ9 will feature a rear hatch that goes low and deep into the bumper to ensure a low lift over height for ease of loading cargo. The hatch opening itself is traditional like the Q8 rather than like the Q7 as there’s no clamshell design. A receiver can be seen for towing and expect a tow rating of over 7,000 pounds.

The Audi SQ9 is expected to debut in 2026 and arrive in the U.S. as a 2027 model. Until then, the a scroll through the gallery of spy shots below.

