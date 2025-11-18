The Audi SQ5 Has a Clever Lighting Easter Egg That’s Only Legal in the US

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you happen to be stuck behind an Audi SQ5 in traffic, you may notice something unusual. When its third brake light flicks on, it doesn’t merely do so with a short strip of red above the rear window. Rather, it displays the “quattro” logo in the glass itself, centered in a stylistically broken, wide bar of light. It’s a neat Easter egg, and a creative use of the third brake light that you don’t often see in cars. And that’s because it’s typically illegal—but not in the U.S.

The new SQ5 was launched earlier this year, and Audi noted the distinctive design of its lighting in a specific press release, because this car, in standard Audi fashion, does plenty of nifty things with lights. The main taillights, for example, comprise many triangular segments that can be lit depending on context, like flashing a warning signal to following drivers when they’re in the SUV’s blind spot.

The Quattro thing, on the other hand, isn’t strictly a safety feature—Audi’s just done it because it looks cool, obviously. To achieve it, the underside of the tailgate-mounted spoiler actually houses all of the critical components. The rear glass reflects the projection, which can then be seen by trailing drivers. Note that for this to work, though, the word “quattro” must be mirrored. I’d suspect its shape is also purposefully distorted in an unusual way to scale properly onto the glass when viewed from behind.

Joel Feder

As it stands, though, this is a feature the SQ5 gets to show off only in America. That’s because, as an Audi USA spokesperson told The Drive, Europe has laws against using safety-critical lighting on a vehicle for advertising. On a Euro-market SQ5, then, the effect probably looks more like what Audi illustrated in a computer-generated video, where the broken line motif continues the whole way across the bar, no “quattro” to be found.

Notice how, in the screenshot of this video, both the conventional third brake light in the spoiler and the reflected one are used together. It’s a fourth brake light! Audi

If you know your global automotive lighting regulations—and of course you do—you already know that automakers get to push cutting-edge tech in Europe that doesn’t fly in the States. Maybe this particular implementation isn’t technologically significant or meaningful for safety, but it is inventive, and it’s the sort of thing you’d expect to see elsewhere in the world that wouldn’t be legal here. Now, if Audi could only do the same with adaptive headlights.

