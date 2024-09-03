2025 Audi Q5 Brings Full Makeover for Audi’s Best Seller

The 2025 Audi Q5 is all-new and believe it or not, only the third generation of Audi’s compact crossover. When it goes on sale in the U.S., the regular Q5 will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four making 268 horsepower, while the SQ5 gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 making 362 hp. Both use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard Quattro all-wheel drive. Mild hybrid systems available in other markets, however, apparently won’t be coming to the U.S. A plug-in hybrid variant is arriving later in Europe, but Audi remained mum when asked whether this would be coming to America as well.

2025 Audi Q5. Audi

The 2025 Q5 is the first of Audi’s SUVs to be built on its new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) chassis that also underpins the new A5. With optional adaptive dampers and air suspension, Audi says the difference between comfort and sport mode in the new Q5 is bigger than it was before. In other words, the car’s got range.

Inside, a fully adjustable rear seat can tilt and shift lengthways, and Audi says the Q5’s interior has been made roomier overall. The center armrest cubby is bigger than before and there are 4 USB-C ports with rear ports charging at capacities of up to 100 watts, good for big devices like laptops.

2025 Audi Q5. Audi

In terms of screens, you don’t have to bring any from home as an optional 10.9-inch display can be equipped for the passenger. Just like in high-end luxury cars, there’s a privacy mode that keeps this panel from distracting the driver. The system runs on Android Automotive OS and can be hooked up to 16 Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Style-wise, the new Q5 is visually higher than the old one. The taillight is now one big strip, and the exhaust tips are real. An acoustic glazed windshield is standard to keep noise down, and it’s optional for the front side windows.

U.S. market pricing and final details are TBA, but the 2025 Audi Q5 is going on sale in Europe in Q1 2025. It competes against the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Lexus NX.

2025 Audi SQ5. Audi

Got a tip or question for the author about the new Q5? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com