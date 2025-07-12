2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots: This Thing Will Have You Seeing Stars

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

An upcoming refresh for the small Mercedes-Benz sedan will be anything but understated if prototypes provide an accurate indication.

Spied in prototype form featuring what appears to be production-intent lighting, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will feature lighted star elements in both the head and taillights.

Those design bits seem cribbed right from the larger mid-size E-Class taillights and smaller CLA-Class.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The light camouflage on the prototypes reveal the changes to the upcoming C-Class are mainly contained to revised front and rear fascias. But new side mirror caps with embedded cameras can be seen for the surround-view camera system.

We’ll have to wait to see what changes come inside the C-Class, but expect an upgraded infotainment system that falls inline with the rest of the current Mercedes lineup.

Currently, today’s C-Class comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a mild-hybrid system rated at 255 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is an option. It’s unlikely the base powertrain changes format in a meaningful way.

But AMG-badged variants will be bringing the V8 back after Mercedes realized it made a mistake with enthusiasts. The current AMG C63 has a turbo-4 hybrid powertrain that is a monster, but it sounds like an appliance without a soul. Speed and power without a soul stirs few emotions.

The updated C-Class is expected to debut this year as a 2026 model shortly followed by the electric variant.

While the debut likely isn’t far away, you can check out these prototype photos by swiping or clicking through the full gallery below.

