Audi Aims for Mercedes-Maybach With Q9 Horch SUV: Spy Shots

Audi is gearing up to take a swing at the tier-one luxury market once again with the launch of a new Horch-branded Q9 SUV. It will be the first high-riding model to wear a Horch badge. Like Maybach to Mercedes, Horch is a throwback to Audi’s roots. Horch—or Horchwerke—was one of the four manufacturers (the other three being DKW, Audi and Wanderer) that joined forces in the early 1930s to become Auto Union, which later became the Audi know today.

Horch may not have the same reputation enjoyed by the likes of Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach in America, but its pedigree is undeniable. The name adorned luxurious sedans and roadsters prior to the Auto Union merger, and Audi is expected to load any such model to the gills (and charge a correspondingly eye-watering price for it).

While the prototype is still heavily camouflaged, one new element stands out a bit: the grille. The prominent vertical slats are a Horch throwback, as you can see on this circa ~1940 Horch sedan our own Joel Feder snagged a photo of at Goodwood Revival earlier this year.

Our spies tell us to expect other add-ons, like two-tone paint, second- and third-row captain’s chairs, along with the usual host of customization options from the “Audi Exclusive” catalog. Put another way, the limiting factor in your ability to personalize this car will likely be the size of your bank account.

The Q9 Horch is expected to be powered by a gas engine—likely a mild-hybrid— with a twin-turbo V8 standard and a turbocharged V6 possible. We could also see a plug-in, especially for Europe, but an electric version isn’t expected.

Our spies tell us to look for the Audi Q9 Horch no sooner than 2027 in Europe, with a U.S. debut likely a year later (assuming we get it at all). Stay tuned.

