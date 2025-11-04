Subaru BRZ and WRX Sales Are Flatlining. Where Are the Enthusiasts?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Just yesterday, we noted how rough the EV landscape looks in the wake of the Congress ending the EV tax credit, but the anti-electrification push can’t explain another pair of dramatic tumbles. Subaru BRZ and WRX sales are both in the tank too, and neither one of them has a hybrid/electric drivetrain. They’re just good, old-fashioned, enthusiast cars… and you’re not buying ’em.

WRX

We’ve been monitoring the decline in sales of the WRX for a while, so we’re really not surprised by the little sport sedan’s trend. Tariffs pressured Subaru into axing the cheapest WRX model and bumping the price on the next tier up (Premium) by $1,000. Since its launch in 2022, the base price of a WRX has climbed by nearly $10,000—or about 30%. Meanwhile, sales are down 41% so far in 2025. Yikes.

When we reached out to Subaru about the WRX situation in August, we were told that its dealers simply didn’t have cars to sell. Instead, they were making room for increased allocations of the Forester compact in anticipation of the company increasing production here in the United States. Subaru’s representative told us that WRX inventories would recover later in the year. Either that uptick has not yet materialized, or the customers simply haven’t come back. Either way, it’s not a good look for the little all-wheel-drive sport compact.

BRZ

There’s less nuance to untangle on the BRZ front. Subaru’s version of the Toyobaru sports car slumped to just 182 sales in September (October numbers haven’t been posted yet). Granted, fall isn’t exactly the typical sports car buying window, but a quick glance at Toyota’s sales report shows that it managed to move more than three times as many GR86s last month. Heck, even the Toyota Supra (221 units) outsold the Subaru BRZ. Sure, Toyota has more dealerships than Subaru, but not three times as many—and it’s still autumn where they are too.

More than that, Subaru can’t blame rising prices for the BRZ’s swelling sales deficit. While it is killing off the base trim for 2026, the cheapest BRZ is still available (at least nominally; if Subaru is playing allocation games here a la the WRX, the reality may be quite different) and its price hasn’t increased significantly since it launched in the tail end of the pandemic. The short version? The buyers just aren’t there.

