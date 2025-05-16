Sold Out: 2025 Indy 500 to Welcome Biggest Crowd Since 100th Running

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed Friday morning that all grandstand seating will be sold out for the 109th running of the Indy 500 next Sunday. This marks the first time since the 100th edition of the race in 2016 that the world’s largest spectator sporting facility will be at maximum capacity.

The speedway, which Roger Penske purchased in 2019, has a seating capacity of 250,000. However, race attendance typically hovers around 300,000 to 350,000, given the tens of thousands of spectators who watch the action (or party) from the infield. Back in 2016, when Alexander Rossi won the race as a rookie, it was said that nearly 500,000 people were present to witness history.

As someone who had to purchase a few tickets for family members coming in from out of town, I can confirm the track’s statement below. In fact, my options for grandstand seats were essentially zilch a month ago, and parking had already been sold out before that. I can’t imagine what seats are left now that the race is a week away.

“A select few tickets remain in the IMS grandstands, with a full reserved seating sellout likely to occur by the checkered flag for Monday’s practice and possibly before the end of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend,” read the press release.

“Beyond the grandstands, the Hulman Terrace Club is also sold out, and every IMS suite is full. Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands remain available to pair with a General Admission ticket for entry to EDM’s most unique annual event,” it added.

Since taking over at the beginning of the year, IndyCar’s new TV partner, Fox Sports, has massively stepped up the racing series’ promotion and marketing. Previously, NBC Sports never quite gave IndyCar primetime treatment, even as the series’ popularity exploded after the pandemic. Nowadays, the faces of IndyCar’s hottest drivers, like Mexico’s Pato O’Ward and American Josef Newgarden, are recognized throughout the States.

Perhaps most importantly for locals, the much-hated TV blackout has been lifted, meaning everyone will be able to watch the Indy 500 live once the green flag drops. The controversial blackout is put into place to motivate Indiana residents to attend the race, otherwise, they’ll have to watch it with a delay.

