Gran Turismo 7 Is Getting the 3,000-HP, 308-MPH Yangwang U9 Xtreme

Back in June, Gran Turismo announced a partnership with Chinese EV maker (and otherwise consumer tech behemoth) Xiaomi, to bring its SU7 Ultra super sedan to the series. This was a big deal, because there haven’t been any Chinese cars featured in Gran Turismo to date, and you can’t really claim to deliver a full picture of the automotive landscape, as GT always has, without representing China anymore. This week, Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Pro in the country, and as part of the campaign, it shared plans to also immortalize the 3,000-horsepower Yangwang U9 Xtreme in GT7.

If the Yangwang U9 sounds familiar, that’s because it’s received plenty of global attention over the last couple of years as China’s most formidable hypercar. Yangwang, a premium arm of BYD, set its sights on the Nürburgring leaderboard and toppling speed records from the outset, and it’s certainly left a mark.

While the “normal” U9 packs nearly 1,300 horsepower from four motors, the Xtreme totals more than twice that. In September, it set a new production car top speed record of 308 mph and broke the seven-minute barrier at the Green Hell with a 6:59.157 lap time—almost six seconds faster than the SU7 Ultra’s best result. You can watch that run below.

The Xtreme is the version that will be hitting Gran Turismo at an undetermined date. BYD announced the news with a short video of the car running at the Shanghai International Circuit, which is also not yet in Sony’s Real Driving Simulator. In December, GT7 will receive a Spec III update containing eight new cars, including the Ferrari 296 GT3, and two tracks: the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

YANGWANG U9 will take the track in Gran Turismo！



YANGWANG U9 will be the first Chinese hypercar that takes the track in Gran Turismo. #YANGWANGU9 #GT7 #GranTurismo pic.twitter.com/mRuhxT7gIg — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) October 24, 2025

