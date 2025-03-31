I Am the Target Buyer for This Domino’s Pizza Delivery Car With a Built-In Warmer

Last year, Lexus built a GX SUV with a pizza oven in the trunk. As The Drive’s resident pizza chef (a self-given title, I won’t be taking votes on it), I was impressed. Unfortunately, I cannot afford to buy a Lexus GX, nor pay GE’s luxury arm, Monogram, to custom-build a pizza oven in the back of one. But I can get a much cheaper version on Facebook Marketplace, as there’s a Domino’s Chevy Spark pizza delivery car for sale in Farmingville, New York.

Domino’s called it the DXP, and it’s a bizarre little car that had fascinating but tumultuous beginnings. We actually ran a story about its development years ago, but the CliffsNotes version is that in 2015, Domino’s had a small firm called Local Motors design a specialized pizza delivery vehicle using the Chevy Spark as a base. Then, Roush Industries—that’s right, the same company that builds batshit Mustangs—made 154 examples. And now, all that’s keeping you from owning one is a listed price of $14,500. Just try to overlook the fact that it’s also a Chevy Spark.

That’s about the same price as a new, normal Spark would’ve set you back a couple of years ago. Mechanically, it’s not very different, either. Under that tiny hood is a 1.4-liter four-cylinder with just 84 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque. It drives the front wheels through a CVT and gets to 60 mph. It’s hard to say how quickly it gets there, but it probably will at some point.

Facebook Marketplace

The cabin is even more spartan than a normal Spark’s, with the typical center armrest replaced by a big plastic console with various bins and cubbies. The DXP also lacks a back seat entirely, as that space is taken up by the pizza warmer.

That’s the star of the show, really. Jammed where you’d normally find the driver’s side rear door is a dedicated warming oven, where the pizza boxes go while they’re en route to hungry customers. No more insulated bags that trap steam and make the crust soggy. Pizza needs to be kept warm with radiant heat, like in a low-temperature oven. The DXP recognized how pizza delivery ought to be—not for long, but it had the right idea.

Facebook Marketplace

This specific car has 117,000 miles on the odometer and needs brakes, according to the seller, though it also supposedly “runs great.” The Domino’s livery is still present, along with the Noid decal on the back window, so the next owner might want to wrap it before driving it around.

It’s hard to imagine who would care to buy this DXP, unless they run a pizza parlor of their own or like to collect weird, obsolete promotional vehicles. The funny thing is, though, I actually could use it. See, I built a wood-fired pizza oven in my backyard last year, and making pizza has become a weekly tradition. And I’ll toot my own horn, readers: I make a dang good pie, far better than anything Domino’s ever delivered in one of these. Given my newfound dough and pizza-making skills, friends and family frequently put in requests. With this DXP, I could deliver their pizzas with that fresh, right-out-the-oven taste. I won’t, but I could.

I’ve already got the oven—now all I need is the delivery car. Nico DeMattia

