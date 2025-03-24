Feds Investigating Over 1 Million Ford F-150s for Unintentional Downshifts

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the 2015-2017 Ford F-150 following at least 138 incidents in which the transmission downshifted unexpectedly at speed. Customers have reported outcomes from simple deceleration or momentary wheel lock-up to loss of control resulting from the shift. Fortunately for all involved, no accidents or injuries have resulted.

“This unrequested transmission downshift would cause unexpected rapid vehicle deceleration,” NHTSA’s announcement said. “Certain consumer complaints additionally allege that the vehicle’s rear wheels temporarily lock, seize, and/or skid during the downshift resulting in a loss of vehicle control increasing the risk for crash and injury.”

Because the feds have not narrowed the issue to any particular variant of the F-150, NHTSA is casting a wide net. Given the model years in question, it points to an issue with Ford’s six-speed automatic, which was targeted in a recall campaign for the previous-generation F-150 (2011-2013 model years, specifically) conducted back in 2019. In that case, customers reported a similar condition—a sudden, unexpected downshift followed by potential rear wheel lock-up.

The 2017 model year coincides with the introduction of the 10-speed automatic that Ford co-developed with General Motors. While it doesn’t appear that the 10-speed has anything to do with this particular issue, that gearbox has been blamed for its share of unrelated problems, including a wheel lock-up condition in other applications.

While this is the first step toward what could become a recall for the 2015-2017 F-150, regulators will need time to look into the issue and determine the scope of the defect, assuming there is one. Only then will they make a recommendation to Ford.

