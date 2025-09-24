Parents Never Bought You that Power Wheels? Here’s a Cooler One for $10,000

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Confession Time: While I had plenty of toy cars, I spent much of my childhood lusting after Power Wheels. I begged my parents for one on more than one occasion, and even made the occasional appeal to a higher power. I recall receiving a response from Santa one year, stating that Power Wheels weren’t practical gifts in a world where kids were starving, or something to that effect. Suffice it to say, I never found one under the tree (or anywhere else, for that matter).

But as an adult with my own money, my hobbies are no longer gate-kept by that rosy-cheeked do-gooder. And in 2025, there’s an even cooler (not to mention significantly more expensive) way to live out that miniature car fantasy. They’re called Lil Zoomers, and they’re essentially electric go-karts re-skinned as miniature versions of real cars. In fact, they may be too true-to-life, but we’ll leave the lawyering to the lawyers for now while we appreciate the absurdity of these $10,000 toys.

They’re not all quite that expensive, but none of them qualify as cheap. The most affordable—a “Corolla-inspired” model dubbed the “AE8SIX” and an FC RX7 model called the, ahem, “FCRX7″—start at $8,000; add another grand if you want a custom paint job. The Nine64 Turbo (yep, exactly what it sounds like) starts at $9,000 with a standard color and $11,000 with a custom livery.

The kart itself weighs under 300 pounds and comes standard with a 3,000-watt motor and an unspecified battery capacity, though the company suggests a range between 30 and 50 miles and a max speed of 50 mph. They’re go-karts, after all; they’re meant to be charged in between relatively brief races. Even 30 miles is more than enough to pull that off, and 50 mph feels pretty quick on a tight kart track. But if that’s not enough, you can upgrade to the “Performance” powertrain, which offers a punchier motor (4,000 watts) good for a top speed of 75. Both variants of the Nine64 give up some top speed to the AE8SIX and FCRX7. So much for superior Por(*cough*)sche aerodynamics.

Lil Zoomers

Lil Zoomers claims to ship its karts worldwide, but the company’s home page indicates a backlog of more than a month for new orders. If you want one in time to make someone else’s holiday (or your own; just don’t end up like this guy), you may want to throw your hat in the ring ASAP.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.