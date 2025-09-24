Parents Never Bought You that Power Wheels? Here’s a Cooler One for $10,000

Confession Time: While I had plenty of toy cars, I spent much of my childhood lusting after Power Wheels. I begged my parents for one on more than one occasion, and even made the occasional appeal to a higher power. I recall receiving a response from Santa one year, stating that Power Wheels weren’t practical gifts in a world where kids were starving, or something to that effect. Suffice it to say, I never found one under the tree (or anywhere else, for that matter).
But as an adult with my own money, my hobbies are no longer gate-kept by that rosy-cheeked do-gooder. And in 2025, there’s an even cooler (not to mention significantly more expensive) way to live out that miniature car fantasy. They’re called Lil Zoomers, and they’re essentially electric go-karts re-skinned as miniature versions of real cars. In fact, they may be too true-to-life, but we’ll leave the lawyering to the lawyers for now while we appreciate the absurdity of these $10,000 toys.
They’re not all quite that expensive, but none of them qualify as cheap. The most affordable—a “Corolla-inspired” model dubbed the “AE8SIX” and an FC RX7 model called the, ahem, “FCRX7″—start at $8,000; add another grand if you want a custom paint job. The Nine64 Turbo (yep, exactly what it sounds like) starts at $9,000 with a standard color and $11,000 with a custom livery.
The kart itself weighs under 300 pounds and comes standard with a 3,000-watt motor and an unspecified battery capacity, though the company suggests a range between 30 and 50 miles and a max speed of 50 mph. They’re go-karts, after all; they’re meant to be charged in between relatively brief races. Even 30 miles is more than enough to pull that off, and 50 mph feels pretty quick on a tight kart track. But if that’s not enough, you can upgrade to the “Performance” powertrain, which offers a punchier motor (4,000 watts) good for a top speed of 75. Both variants of the Nine64 give up some top speed to the AE8SIX and FCRX7. So much for superior Por(*cough*)sche aerodynamics.
Lil Zoomers claims to ship its karts worldwide, but the company’s home page indicates a backlog of more than a month for new orders. If you want one in time to make someone else’s holiday (or your own; just don’t end up like this guy), you may want to throw your hat in the ring ASAP.
