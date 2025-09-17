A Mystery Parts Shortage Halts Production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

GM‘s Wentzville Assembly facility is closing for three weeks between September 29 and October 20, impacting about 3,800 workers and pausing production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-sized trucks as well as the Chevy Express and GMC Savanna vans. The issue is reportedly on the supplier side—apparently, GM can’t get a certain part it needs to finish these vehicles, though the company won’t share exactly what.

Our contact at Chevy wasn’t willing to throw any specific supplier under the bus, so which part exactly these vehicles are lacking remains unreported to the public. It’s truly unsettling to imagine the world running out of anything needed to build Chevy Express vans. Those things are supposed to be as eternal as cockroaches!

But we do know the production stoppage is related to parts via a letter to plant employees shared on the United Auto Workers union website.

GM

“Due to parts availability, our plant will be experiencing a temporary layoff from September 29 [to] October 19. Although this temporary layoff will affect the majority of our team on all three shifts, skilled trades, stamping, body shop, final process and those groups that support these departments may have work available during this time,” wrote Wentzville Plant Executive Director Eric Shelhorn and UAW Local 2250 Chairman Jon Daughtery.

GM’s official statement on the situation is as follows:

“We have temporarily adjusted production schedules at Wentzville Assembly to address supply chain issues and align with overall business needs. The plant is expected to resume normal operations on October 20th.”

I’m sure the General isn’t too happy about this; the Colorado had been doing its best sales numbers since the third-gen body style was introduced in 2023 at this year’s halfway point. But I wouldn’t count on used on on-lot prices spiking over this period of time; there are still plenty of Colorados and Canyons on lots to go around.

