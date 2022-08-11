The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Is a $65K Midsize Truck

I won't tell you to take out a second mortgage, but it might be necessary. The 2023 GMC Canyon looks great, especially in its off-road trims, but the AT4X Edition 1 costs $63,350 before destination. That means it will likely end up carrying a $65,000 MSRP, making it far and away the most expensive truck in its segment. In fact, it beats out the Jeep Gladiator High Altitude by nearly $10,000.

A big part of why the AT4X Edition 1 is so expensive is its intended exclusivity. GMC hasn't said exactly how many it plans to build, but the automaker notes that it will be subject to "extremely limited availability." All the other factors can be found on the spec sheet. The AT4X, before it becomes an Edition 1, already packs a lot of bells and whistles like the latest Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and an admittedly stellar interior.

On top of all this, the AT4X Edition 1 gets two underbody cameras with washers like your windshield, a reconfigurable bed rail system, and trim-specific 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. That's not to mention everything GMC tacks on to the front, like a Comeup winch, a lot of skid plating, a 30-inch light bar, and a unique bumper with a safari bar. The AT4X is already a capable beast, but the Edition 1 gets... more.

The AT4X First Edition certainly isn't short on features. GMC

If you don't want all of the extras, the entry-level Canyon Elevation will start around $40,000. The new Chevy Colorado will likely be a fair bit cheaper, but the Canyon comes standard with the more powerful 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Finally, it looks like the GMC might be worth the premium whereas it used to fall flat.

The only thing I can think of that this truck lacks is GM's Super Cruise. Regardless, there's currently no pricing information for the Denali, AT4, or regular AT4X trims, so we'll wait to hear how much they cost until we pass judgment there.