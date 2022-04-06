Ford on Pace to Sell 100,000 Broncos This Year If It Can Keep Production Up

Take a peek at the first-quarter sales results from any automaker this year and you'll find they all look similar; sales are down, typically by around 20 percent in total. Yes, I'm about to say those two dirty phrases that have been seared into your brain at this point: The chip shortage and supply chain issues are still disrupting auto manufacturing. The prices of cars, used and new, are up, but there is something of a silver lining—at least for hopeful Bronco owners.

In March alone, Ford sold 9,757 Broncos, a number that's been increasing since 2022 began. In total, the Blue Oval has sold 23,573 through Q1, meaning that the month of March was nearly half of that total figure. Indeed, sales are trending up after a slump in February. January saw 8,101 of Ford's popular new 4x4 moving off dealer lots followed by just 5,715 units the next month. It's not the most straightforward trend, then, but it's climbing regardless.