Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 Max Nearly Crashed One Day Earlier, But Was Saved By Off-Duty Pilot

On October 29th, 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the ocean 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board and kicking off a series of events that, in conjunction with the crash of another Boeing 737 Max several months later, would lead the class of airliner to be grounded across the planet. But as it turns out, on October 28th—just one day earlier—the same Lion Air plane nearly went down due to what appears to have been the same problem, saved thanks to the quick work of an off-duty pilot who was hitching a ride in the cockpit.

According to Bloomberg, which spoke with people familiar with the event, the "dead-head" pilot was riding in a jumpseat in the cockpit when the Boeing began to fly erratically, forcing the flight's pilot and co-pilot to seek a remedy for the sudden loss of control. The hitchhiking flyer was able to diagnose the issue before the flight crew, Bloomberg reports, telling them to kill the power to the motor that was attempting to force the aircraft's nose down in response to the malfunctioning automated flight control system's prompts. The same issue—albeit tragically uncorrected—caused the October 29th crash, investigators concluded in the preliminary accident report.