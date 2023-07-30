New 2024 Polaris Ranger XD 1500 Is the Hardest-Working UTV Yet With 3,500-Pound Max Tow

Farmers, large property owners, ranchers, big game hunters—Polaris sees you. According to Polaris, the brand talked to the people who actually use their side-by-sides and utility vehicles for work, not just for play, and the result of those discussions is this—The new 2024 Polaris Ranger XD 1500, the brand's most intense, hardest-working UTV yet.

The headline upgrades here are the high-strength steel monocoque chassis—which is 160% stiffer than other Ranger models—the upgraded "STEELDRIVE" transmission, its 1,500cc three-cylinder engine, and its upgraded 3,500-pound towing capacity. All of which are meant to make the Ranger XD 1500 the most capable workhorse in the industry.

Polaris's first-ever 1,500cc three-pot makes 110 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque, which the brand claims is industry leading. That engine combines with the new transmission that features a 100% steel-constructed belt and a fully-sealed, liquid-cooled design. It also features Hill Assist, which helps the Ranger from rolling backwards on a hill when moving from the brake to the throttle, and it also helps to maintain speed going downhill. The combination of its punchier engine, beefier transmission, and more robust frame is what allows it to tow 3,500 pounds, which Polaris says is something its customers regularly need to do. Its cargo box can also handle 1,500 pounds.

In addition to being the most capable Polaris ever, it's also the more luxurious. The Ranger XD 1500 has the most spacious interior of any Polaris, an adjustable and telescoping steering wheel, optional heated seats, heating and air conditioning, an optional JBL sound system, and even an optional 7-inch waterproof touchscreen with a backup camera and Bluetooth streaming. Hell, it even has driving modes: Comfort, Standard, Sport, and Tow/Haul, which adjusts the throttle, transmission, and braking responses accordingly.

It's also available with new "Lock & Ride MAX" customizable accessory attachments and an 84-inch Glacier Pro HD plow.

The Ranger XD 1500 Premium starts at $29,999 and comes decently well equipped. Upgrade to the Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Premium and it will cost you $39,999 but it also gets you a fully enclosed cabin, HVAC, and some other fancy gizmos. However, the top-sped Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate costs $44,999 and that gets you all the bells and whistles.

The Polaris Ranger XD 1500 comes in either three-seat or six-seat configurations and models will be shipping to dealers toward the end of the summer, so expect to see them soon enough.