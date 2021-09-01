Ford’s Chip Shortage Is Improving Despite Ominous Headlines, CEO Says

A chip shortage update that's actually delivering good news? Yes, it's finally arrived, courtesy of none other than Ford CEO Jim Farley. According to him, things may look a little grim around the automotive landscape at present, but over at Ford, they've been gradually improving since the second quarter. Farley sat down with The Drive for an interview and gave us some details of what's going on when it comes to getting chips into cars these days. He's hopeful that things will get back to normal within the coming months; however, he admits that even though things are looking better, nobody can say absolutely what the future holds. If the past 18 months have taught the car industry anything, it's that.

Getty Images Renesas' Naka Facility, which suffered a fire in June of 2021 impacting the global chip supply.

The biggest obstacle, though, lies with the primary source of automotive semiconductors, located in Taiwan. The business, TSMC, supplies 80 to 90 percent of the car and truck industry's chips, as Farley explains. However, automotive applications account for "only about four percent" of global semiconductor usage, according to the Ford CEO. It's a small part of the company's total business, but it's supposedly taken more seriously now. "They have absolutely ramped up production," he explained, "So we are seeing better availability, but it’s [still] not nearly what we need." So the actual chip supply is slowly getting better, although Farley also spoke to the way auto manufacturers are structured that makes this situation worse for cars in particular. "Just-in-time" lean manufacturing works when you can control the supply of a component, he explained, but not when those supplies are coming from an outside company. "When I talk to my peer at Cisco, who doesn’t have any manufacturing facilities—the only control they have over their output is through the supply chain. They said, 'let me get this right. You ran a just-in-time system for key electronic components? You had no buffer stock?'" As it turns out, the answer was yes. Unlike other companies outside the auto industry, Ford and many others ordered exactly what they needed and nothing else. When the well of chips ran dry, well, it was dry. "'Don’t you guys get it?'" Farley said, speaking in the shoes of a Cisco executive. "'We used to do that and it doesn’t work.'" Having experienced this, Ford is now taking steps to rectify the situation, using engineering expertise to use more off-the-shelf chips and prepare for other possible shortages outside of just semiconductors. "We have cameras, we have communication 5G modules, we have software, we have so many other things that mean we have to manage our supply chain differently than worrying about alternators and water pumps," Farley said. He also confirmed that, in the case of the new F-150 Lightning, stockpiles are already being built to ensure that everything is ready for extended production of that vehicle. "We are absolutely learning a lot and actioning that immediately," Farley added.

