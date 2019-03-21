$380,000 Hover Bike That Claims to Fly at 15,000 Feet Now Available for Pre-Order, For the Gullible

Excuse me, good sir. Do you dream about flying along in the open air three miles above the ground without the inconvenience of wings to hold you up? Do you wish you could commute above the madness of traffic, zipping along at 150 miles per hour while those fools on the 405 crawl along at a tenth that speed? Have you ever fantasized about blasting the hats off unsuspecting folks on the sidewalk with jet wash as you land in front of Starbucks? Well, for a mere $380,000, you could be doing just that soon enough—on your very own hover bike.

All you have to do is serve up one little down payment of $10,000 right now.

Don't think twice about the fact that the JetPack Aviation Speeder, as the hover bike is formally known, is apparently about as real right now as the starship Enterprise, seeming to existing solely in CGI form on the company's website. Forget the fact that, with an estimated total flight time of between 10 and 22 minutes, your trip down from the Speeder's claimed 15,000-foot maximum altitude will likely be far, far faster than the climb up. Ignore the fact that, considering the four jet turbines emit 120 decibels of noise from a distance of 10 feet, everyone within 30 yards will have to stop their conversations whenever you take off, land, or just plain go past.